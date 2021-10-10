Deutsche Bank AG Sells 19,716 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,716 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hawkins by 99.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,153,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,652,000 after buying an additional 575,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hawkins by 92.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,973,000 after buying an additional 554,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hawkins by 125.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after buying an additional 184,475 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hawkins by 130.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 169,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

HWKN opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $785.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.52. Hawkins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $181.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

