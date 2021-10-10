Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $22,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.45.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $202.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $206.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

