Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.82.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total value of $577,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,410,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,535,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $550.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $630.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

