BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $105,000 Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 88.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 64.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.63.

MRTX stock opened at $168.23 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.46 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.49.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

