BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $112,000 Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 88.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 6.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $308,759.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,769 shares in the company, valued at $20,055,899.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,450 shares of company stock worth $2,983,451. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $133.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -318.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.09 and its 200-day moving average is $155.90. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Truist dropped their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.79.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.