BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,948 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth $178,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $33,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,132.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $201,723 in the last three months. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

