Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.04.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $110.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

