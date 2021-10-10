Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haynes International, Inc. is a technology-oriented company devoted primarily to the development and manufacture of high-performance nickel- and cobalt-based alloys for service in severe corrosion and high-temperature applications. Superior customer service and technical support are provided worldwide by well-trained professionals within the company. Haynes’ service centers and affiliates have available in-stock sheet, plate, bar, wire, tubing, forging stock, fittings, and flanges. “

Get Haynes International alerts:

HAYN stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. Haynes International has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $40.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $485.99 million, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that Haynes International will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -166.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 41.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 97,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the second quarter worth about $221,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haynes International (HAYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.