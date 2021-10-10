Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRO. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.93.

NYSE:MRO opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 251,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

