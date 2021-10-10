Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 2,314 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

NYSE:HUN opened at $31.95 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.53%.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.