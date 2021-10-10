Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,230 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after buying an additional 163,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,474,000 after buying an additional 148,237 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,500,000 after buying an additional 50,883 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after buying an additional 259,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after buying an additional 173,082 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $60.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.88.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

