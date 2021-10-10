Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWH. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8,767.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,176,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213,500 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 271.4% in the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,043,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,729,000 after purchasing an additional 762,338 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 782.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 309,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 274,494 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,189,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,870,000. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

EWH stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

