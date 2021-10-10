Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $258,000 Investment in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.72% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOVL. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 479.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $777,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FOVL opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $32.89 and a one year high of $58.99.

