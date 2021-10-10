Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIRS) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 5.19% of Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,276 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIRS opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. Pacer BioThreat Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.61.

