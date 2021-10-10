BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

GABC opened at $39.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.78.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.