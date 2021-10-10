Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Galecto stock opened at $3.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $85.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. Galecto has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts predict that Galecto will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLTO. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the second quarter worth about $1,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the second quarter worth about $378,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Galecto by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 56,229 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Galecto by 118,463.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galecto during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

