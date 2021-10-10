Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $17,287,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $3,770,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $23,454,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $1,925,000. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.