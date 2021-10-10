L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “L. B. Foster Company is engaged in the manufacture, fabrication and distribution of rail and trackwork, piling, highway products and tubular products. For rail markets, Foster provides a full line of new and used rail, trackwork and accessories to railroads, mines and industry. Foster also sells and rents steel sheet piling and H-bearing pile for foundation and earth retention requirements for the construction industry. For tubular markets, foster supplies pipe and pipe coatings for pipelines and produces pipe-related products for special markets. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded L.B. Foster from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of FSTR opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $154.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

