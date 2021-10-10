Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of FNF opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $49.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $640,095.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $4,920,321. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,217,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 189.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,475 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,505,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,068,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,376,000 after acquiring an additional 808,049 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,845,000 after purchasing an additional 700,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

