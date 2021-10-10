Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 11,036 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.06, for a total transaction of $2,991,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $272.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.15. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.75 and a 12-month high of $288.54.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Morningstar by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Morningstar by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

