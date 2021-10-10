Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Sells $1,639,396.67 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) COO Peter Anevski sold 27,539 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,639,396.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Peter Anevski sold 27,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,594,450.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $5,041,387.04.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Peter Anevski sold 55,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $3,127,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Peter Anevski sold 63,621 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $3,291,750.54.

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 88.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth $12,986,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,621,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 140.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

