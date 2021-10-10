$62.82 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to post sales of $62.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.84 million and the lowest is $62.80 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $34.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year sales of $202.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.98 million to $204.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $276.28 million, with estimates ranging from $275.01 million to $277.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of CLDT opened at $12.36 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $602.64 million, a PE ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 397,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 61,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 165,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

