Insider Selling: iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Major Shareholder Sells $27,288,100.00 in Stock

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Silver Point Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of iHeartMedia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,880,480.00.

IHRT stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IHRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,190 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth about $1,062,000. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 17.0% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,995,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 43.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 103.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,509,000 after acquiring an additional 826,503 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

