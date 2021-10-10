$835.93 Million in Sales Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report sales of $835.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $830.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $841.40 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $768.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.15 million.

SIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,177,000 after buying an additional 310,631 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 482,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,125,000 after acquiring an additional 54,937 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 44.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,722,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 72.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $78.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

