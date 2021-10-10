Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $39,000 in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,294,000. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKYT stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.77. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKYT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

SkyWater Technology Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

