Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 54.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,061 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 105.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 805,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 413,021 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,122,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 460.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 100,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 72,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 32,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of BCLI stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.03. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.