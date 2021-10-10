Citigroup Inc. Sells 8,288 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 28.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $50.35 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $174.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.