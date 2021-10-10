Citigroup Inc. Buys New Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $14,223,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $192,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $305,000. 25.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,217,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,553,732.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SOFI stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

