Citigroup Inc. Has $987,000 Stock Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 877.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 136,666 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth approximately $16,456,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after buying an additional 636,873 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

