Citigroup Inc. Has $956,000 Stock Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronit Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth $8,837,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth $263,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth $30,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPRO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $9,219,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $10,513,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,261,626 shares of company stock worth $42,850,042 in the last ninety days. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $33.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.55 and a beta of 0.38. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

