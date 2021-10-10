Citigroup Inc. Purchases 620 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Lakeland Financial worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 597.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKFN opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.15. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LKFN shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,625 shares of company stock worth $471,423. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

