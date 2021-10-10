PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 88.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBFX stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $867.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.81. PBF Logistics LP has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.21 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 86.03%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 10,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $134,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

