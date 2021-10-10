Citigroup Inc. Buys 32,116 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 370.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,116 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Provident Financial Services worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,260,000 after acquiring an additional 236,714 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,518,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,824,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,453.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,387,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,115 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,471 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 96,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFS opened at $24.71 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

