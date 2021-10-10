BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 31,799 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,799 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 584.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $4.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.10. TrueCar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.83 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson cut their target price on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.63.

In other TrueCar news, CEO Michael Darrow bought 64,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $251,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 905,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,104.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

