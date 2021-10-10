Citigroup Inc. Has $946,000 Stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Viad were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,131,000 after buying an additional 159,102 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,756,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,538,000 after purchasing an additional 231,990 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 509,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 58,530 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 409,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,089,000 after purchasing an additional 153,572 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 24,622 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viad alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VVI. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

VVI opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Viad Corp has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $52.00.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.