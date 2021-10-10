Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 200.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reading International were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Reading International by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Reading International by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 117,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reading International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reading International by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 134,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Reading International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $114.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Reading International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $7.64.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a net margin of 6.11%.

Reading International Profile

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

