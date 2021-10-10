Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 51,976 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $401,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,195 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $1,328,000. 20.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DSX opened at $5.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.30. Diana Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. Equities analysts predict that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DSX shares. BTIG Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

