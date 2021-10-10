Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FTV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.82.

Shares of FTV opened at $70.76 on Thursday. Fortive has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 418.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Fortive by 44.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth about $42,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Fortive by 29.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

