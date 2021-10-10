Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CARR. Citigroup started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.19.
Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global has a one year low of $31.71 and a one year high of $58.89.
In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
