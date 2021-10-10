Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CARR. Citigroup started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.19.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $51.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global has a one year low of $31.71 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

