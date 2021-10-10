Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Motus GI worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motus GI during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Motus GI by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MOTS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Motus GI stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.58. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 73.19% and a negative net margin of 8,058.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

