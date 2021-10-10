Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

ICMB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

ICMB opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 million, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 2.46. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.24%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $2,503,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 19.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.