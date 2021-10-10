Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,100 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 44.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KVH Industries were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KVHI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 87.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KVH Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,571,000 after acquiring an additional 63,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in KVH Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in KVH Industries during the first quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in KVH Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on KVHI. TheStreet lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $9.91 on Friday. KVH Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $15.29. The company has a market cap of $186.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $43.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $66,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,075 shares of company stock worth $108,004 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

