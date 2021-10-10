Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $241.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $241.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.27.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $197.40 on Friday. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $199.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,404 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 24.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

