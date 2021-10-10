Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Gap Up to $24.85

Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.85, but opened at $25.75. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 890 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $644.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,273,000 after buying an additional 48,767 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,616,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 242,725 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 363,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after buying an additional 61,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

