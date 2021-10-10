iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 106,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,086,037 shares.The stock last traded at $47.57 and had previously closed at $47.39.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $48.43.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWL. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,161.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 480.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.