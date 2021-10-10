Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Trading Down 5%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)’s stock price traded down 5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.29. 9,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,209,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 125,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 1,074,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $13,633,399.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oscar Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 231,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Oscar Health by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.