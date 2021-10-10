NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.72 and last traded at $43.72. 6,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 529,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 1.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $407,783.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,657.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $447,118.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at $82,139,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,619 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,031,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 11.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,645,000 after purchasing an additional 440,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,953,000.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

