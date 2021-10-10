Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) traded down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.64. 111,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,569,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

CANO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.50.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.16 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Richard Aguilar bought 51,393 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,393 shares in the company, valued at $613,118.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $69,062.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,314,711 shares of company stock worth $14,262,011.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $616,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,958,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

