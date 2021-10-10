Wells Fargo & Company Lowers WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target to $65.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

NYSE WRK opened at $50.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10. WestRock has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in WestRock by 287.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

