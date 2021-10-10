Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) to Hold

Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LSRCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lasertec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS:LSRCY opened at $42.44 on Friday. Lasertec has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $53.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

